MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $90.67 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 22,909% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

