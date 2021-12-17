Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CHSCP stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CHS Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

