Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after buying an additional 1,217,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

