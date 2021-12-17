Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNLC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $34.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

