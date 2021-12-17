Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,342,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $296.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.40. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

