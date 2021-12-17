Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 206 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,801,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

