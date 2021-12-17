Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of FN opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

