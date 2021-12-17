Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD opened at $0.23 on Friday. Molecular Data has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32.

About Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

