Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.09 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 899.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

