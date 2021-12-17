ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

MODV stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

