Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 8.9% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.82. 108,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403,539. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average of $315.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,250 shares of company stock worth $139,333,265 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

