Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Shares of MBT opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

