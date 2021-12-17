Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tiga Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TINV. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,280 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 147.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 165,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TINV opened at $10.12 on Friday. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

