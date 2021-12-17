Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 94,824 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,824 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24,999,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 699,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 247,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.84 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.