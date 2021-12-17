Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,019 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.79% of Better World Acquisition worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWAC opened at $10.16 on Friday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

