Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,327,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 217,041 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,422,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

