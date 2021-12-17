Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

