Mizuho Initiates Coverage on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.33.

AMETEK stock opened at $143.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $145.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

