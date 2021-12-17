Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 1,445,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 818.4 days.
OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $9.35.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
