Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 1,445,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 818.4 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$7.33 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

