Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0742 on Top Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $125.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00184706 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 161.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

