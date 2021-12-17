Missfresh Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 22nd (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh’s (NYSE:MF) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Missfresh had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $273,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Shares of NYSE:MF opened at $4.51 on Friday. Missfresh has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

