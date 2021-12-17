Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $175.31 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $175.31 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004726 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.34 or 0.08242579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.11 or 0.99971466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

