Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

