Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11. 3,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,162,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the third quarter worth $204,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $3,598,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $12,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

