MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $598.59

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $598.59, but opened at $557.10. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $543.00, with a volume of 1,091 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.14.

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $712.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

