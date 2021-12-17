Michael Zercher Sells 23,147 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.88. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. On average, analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 531.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the third quarter worth $290,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

