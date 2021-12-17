Michael Rice Sells 16,666 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $39,109.84.

BLFS stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 329.93 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

