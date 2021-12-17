MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,605. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

