Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.27

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and traded as high as $51.92. Metro shares last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 2,298 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRAF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

