Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.55) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on Metro in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.36 ($11.64).

B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($12.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.40.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

