Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 33.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.0% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $334.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $931.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

