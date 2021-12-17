Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $82,362.50 in Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $931.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,548,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,919,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $2,580,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

