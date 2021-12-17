Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of Mesa Laboratories worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLAB opened at $318.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $331.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 342.56 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.48.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

