Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.56). Approximately 6,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.83.

In other Merit Group news, insider David Beck purchased 76,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £38,880.87 ($51,382.15).

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

