Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the November 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MREO. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,689 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 12,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,087. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.