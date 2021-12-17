Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Amundi acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

MRK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.28. 247,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,761,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.