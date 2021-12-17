Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,698,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,797 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

