Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $739.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 62,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

