Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

MCG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

