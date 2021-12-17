MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.07

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.07 and traded as high as C$11.50. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 1,489,051 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 target price (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.35.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

