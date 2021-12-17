Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $509,718.72 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $509,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Medpace stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,296. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.