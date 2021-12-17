MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 2905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,531 shares of company stock worth $1,690,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,514,000 after buying an additional 176,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.