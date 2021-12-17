Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.65. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 35,471 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.