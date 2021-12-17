Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $8.65. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 35,471 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.