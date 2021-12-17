Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $399.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

