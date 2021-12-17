Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,092 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.