Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 668 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $245.39 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $246.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.