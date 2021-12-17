Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.26 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NYSE:NKE opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

