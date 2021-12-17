Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 406 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

