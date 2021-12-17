Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 271 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after purchasing an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Amphenol stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

