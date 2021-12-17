Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,743 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

